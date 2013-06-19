June 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Wednesday as investors turned jittery ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.

TOP STORIES

* Federal Reserve policymakers will likely announce that they will keep buying bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion, while keeping their options open to scale back the program later this year if the U.S. labor market continues to improve.

* Japan's exports rose in May at the fastest annual rate in more than two years with the help of a weak yen and a moderate pick-up in global demand, boding well for the government's efforts to steer the economy through market turbulence.

* Japan's SoftBank Corp cleared a major hurdle in its attempt to buy wireless provider Sprint Nextel Corp, as rival bidder Dish Network Corp declined to make a new offer after SoftBank sweetened its own bid last week.

* Fairfax Financial Holdings will raise its stake in Greek real estate firm Eurobank Properties to 42 percent from 19, parent Eurobank said.

* Vodafone is discussing a bid of about $10 billion with Germany's No. 1 cable operator Kabel Deutschland and is confident its raised all-cash offer and absence of antitrust issues put it in a better position than rival Liberty Global, two sources familiar with its thinking said on Wednesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.2 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.03 percent to 0.13 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.5301; rose 0.2 percent

* Gold futures : $1,371.8; rose 0.38 percent

* US crude : $98.62; rose 0.18 percent

* Brent crude : $106.35; rose 0.31 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,007.75; rose 0.04 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Coastal Energy Co : CIBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$24.50, says although material growth is expected, a rebound isn't seen until the production rates have been achieved.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade

* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC rate decision