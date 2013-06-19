June 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday as investors turned jittery ahead of the
release of the Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the
day.
TOP STORIES
* Federal Reserve policymakers will likely announce that
they will keep buying bonds at a monthly pace of $85 billion,
while keeping their options open to scale back the program later
this year if the U.S. labor market continues to improve.
* Japan's exports rose in May at the fastest annual rate in
more than two years with the help of a weak yen and a moderate
pick-up in global demand, boding well for the government's
efforts to steer the economy through market turbulence.
* Japan's SoftBank Corp cleared a major hurdle in its
attempt to buy wireless provider Sprint Nextel Corp, as rival
bidder Dish Network Corp declined to make a new offer after
SoftBank sweetened its own bid last week.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings will raise its stake
in Greek real estate firm Eurobank Properties to 42 percent from
19, parent Eurobank said.
* Vodafone is discussing a bid of about $10 billion with
Germany's No. 1 cable operator Kabel Deutschland and is
confident its raised all-cash offer and absence of antitrust
issues put it in a better position than rival Liberty Global,
two sources familiar with its thinking said on Wednesday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.2 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.03 percent to 0.13 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.5301;
rose 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,371.8; rose 0.38 percent
* US crude : $98.62; rose 0.18 percent
* Brent crude : $106.35; rose 0.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,007.75; rose 0.04 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Coastal Energy Co : CIBC cuts target price to C$20
from C$24.50, says although material growth is expected, a
rebound isn't seen until the production rates have been
achieved.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC rate decision