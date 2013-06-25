June 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday after comments from top Chinese and U.S. central bankers eased worries about the future of the Federal Reserve's monetary easing policy.

* China's central bank will help any banks facing a temporary shortage with cash, and has already provided money to some institutions, it said, in further comments aimed at soothing battered money markets.

* The European Central Bank is far from exiting its accommodative monetary policy and will keep an open mind about fresh measures, which it can still deploy if needed, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said.

* CML Healthcare Inc said it would be bought by LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services in a deal valued at C$1.22 billion, including debt.

* Samsung Electronics is in preliminary talks with the EU regulator to settle charges it abused its market position by barring arch rival Apple from using an essential mobile phone patent, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Google is subject to EU privacy law but is not obliged to delete sensitive information from its search index, an adviser to the highest European Union court said, in a case that tests whether people can erase harmful content from the Web.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.68 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.43 percent to 0.79 percent

* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 279.3636; rose 0.49 percent

* Gold futures : $1,286; rose 0.72 percent

* US crude : $95.74; rose 0.59 percent

* Brent crude : $101.6; rose 0.43 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,806.75; rose 2.05 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* BlackBerry : The company launched a service allowing government agencies and corporate clients to secure and manage devices powered by Google Inc's Android platform and Apple Inc's iOS operating system.

* Suncor Energy Inc : The company said on Monday it has temporarily reduced production from its Fort McMurray operations in Alberta, Canada, as a result of the shutdown of the Enbridge Inc pipeline system within the region.

* AGF Management Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$11, expects the earnings impact of declining assets under management in the quarter to be partially offset by a higher average fee rate

* Element Financial Corp : National Bank Financial starts with outperform rating, says the company is fast becoming a leading independent equipment finance company in North America

* New Flyer Industries Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to buy from hold on solid business prospects and attractive dividend yield ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, Redbook, consumer confidence, home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing index