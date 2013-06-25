June 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday after comments from top Chinese and U.S.
central bankers eased worries about the future of the Federal
Reserve's monetary easing policy.
TOP STORIES
* China's central bank will help any banks facing a
temporary shortage with cash, and has already provided money to
some institutions, it said, in further comments aimed at
soothing battered money markets.
* The European Central Bank is far from exiting its
accommodative monetary policy and will keep an open mind about
fresh measures, which it can still deploy if needed, ECB
policymaker Benoit Coeure said.
* CML Healthcare Inc said it would be bought by
LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services in a deal valued at C$1.22
billion, including debt.
* Samsung Electronics is in preliminary talks with the EU
regulator to settle charges it abused its market position by
barring arch rival Apple from using an essential mobile phone
patent, two people familiar with the matter said.
* Google is subject to EU privacy law but is not obliged to
delete sensitive information from its search index, an adviser
to the highest European Union court said, in a case that tests
whether people can erase harmful content from the Web.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.68 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.43 percent to 0.79 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 279.3636;
rose 0.49 percent
* Gold futures : $1,286; rose 0.72 percent
* US crude : $95.74; rose 0.59 percent
* Brent crude : $101.6; rose 0.43 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,806.75; rose 2.05 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry : The company launched a service
allowing government agencies and corporate clients to secure and
manage devices powered by Google Inc's Android platform and
Apple Inc's iOS operating system.
* Suncor Energy Inc : The company said on Monday it
has temporarily reduced production from its Fort McMurray
operations in Alberta, Canada, as a result of the shutdown of
the Enbridge Inc pipeline system within the region.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$10.50 from C$11, expects the earnings impact
of declining assets under management in the quarter to be
partially offset by a higher average fee rate
* Element Financial Corp : National Bank Financial
starts with outperform rating, says the company is fast becoming
a leading independent equipment finance company in North America
* New Flyer Industries Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
rating to buy from hold on solid business prospects and
attractive dividend yield
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, Redbook,
consumer confidence, home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing
index