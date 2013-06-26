June 26 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday, helped by recent central bank efforts
to calm skittish markets, but gains were expected to be limited
by weaker-than-forecast U.S. economic data.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. stock index futures slightly pared gains after the
final read on first-quarter gross domestic product came in
weaker than expected.
* After a 12-year hiatus, the United States reclaimed first
place among top executives in a survey on foreign direct
investment sentiment, displacing China as it makes progress
toward sustainable and steady economic growth, a study showed.
* Markets over-reacted to the Federal Reserve's plan to stop
money printing but volatility is inevitable and should not deter
other central banks from doing the same when the time is right,
the head of the Bank for International Settlements said.
* An exit from the European Central Bank's exceptional
monetary policy measures remains distant, ECB President Mario
Draghi reiterated, soothing unnerved markets after the U.S.
Federal Reserve laid out a plan to reel in stimulus.
* China's financial markets calmed down after days of
turmoil thanks to the central bank's pledge to prevent a credit
crunch, but stocks struggled as investors braced for tougher
conditions in the world's second-largest economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.40 percent to 0.73 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.831;
fell 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,230.7; fell 3.46 percent
* US crude : $95.07; fell 0.26 percent
* Brent crude : $101.3; rose 0.04 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,740.75; fell 0.8 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Talisman Energy Inc : The company has drilled a
dry well in the Frode prospect in the North Sea, license partner
North Energy said. It holds 31.5 percent in production license
299, while partners Cairn Energy has 28.5 percent, Dong and
North Energy 20 percent each.
* TransCanada Corp : Canada does not think there
would be a net increase in carbon emissions if TransCanada
builds its proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta's oil
sands to Texas, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on
Tuesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse cuts price
target to $20 from $36 due to the confluence of gold price
uncertainty, debt and potential write-downs which reduce the
risk or reward profile for the company.
* CML Healthcare Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$10.75 from C$8.25 on valuation of the company's deal with
LifeLabs.
* TMX Group Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$46 from C$52, says several factors like lackluster
trading activity in all asset classes and weak equity financing
volumes will weigh on earnings growth and prevent a re-rating of
the shares.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes mortgage index, gross
domestic product, PCE prices and building permits data