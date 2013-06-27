Wells Fargo names Allen Parker general counsel
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
June 27 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday after recent U.S. economic data eased concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move quickly to withdraw monetary stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* German joblessness unexpectedly dropped in June and the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago, underscoring the strength of the domestic economy.
* Britain did not suffer a double-dip recession early last year as previously thought, but household living standards suffered their biggest drop in a generation at the start of 2013.
* Dish Network Corp has bowed out of the battle for mobile service provider Clearwire Corp, marking the second major blow in less than a week against Dish chairman and founder Charlie Ergen and his plan to expand into wireless.
* Aspen Pharmacare said that it would acquire drugs and a plant from Merck in a $1 billion deal that bolsters its presence in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
* Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc missed Wall Street's profit estimates in the first quarter as higher costs offset better-than-expected sales.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.42 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.42 percent to 0.49 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.46; rose 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,234; rose 0.36 percent
* US crude : $95.76; rose 0.27 percent
* Brent crude : $102.12; rose 0.45 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,703.75; fell 0.46 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Bombardier Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to C$5.50 from C$6 to reflect the company's CSeries first flight target date delay and to broadly recognize the derivative risk it likely places on the CSeries entry-into-service timeline.
* Pan American Silver : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$14.50 from C$20 due to lower silver price forecasts and the impact of potential impairment charges.
* Teck Resources : CIBC cuts target price to C$42 from C$46 against the backdrop of a weak steel price dynamic.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes personal income and spending, initial claims, continuing claims and pending home sales data
