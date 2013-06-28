June 28 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, helped by reassuring comments from
Federal Reserve policymakers and positive Japanese data, but
shares of BlackBerry were expected to weigh heavily
after it reported weak results.
BlackBerry shares tumbled 20 percent in
pre-market trading after it posted an unexpected quarterly
operating loss and offered few signs of a long-promised
turnaround.
TOP STORIES
* Japan's consumer prices stopped falling in May and labor
demand reached its strongest level in five years, but the Bank
of Japan's time frame for achieving a 2 percent inflation target
still appears unlikely.
* European leaders agreed on new steps to fight youth
unemployment and promote lending to credit-starved small
business on Thursday after deals on banking resolution and the
long-term EU budget gave their summit a much needed lift.
* Outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc
cut its full-year outlook, citing a pullback in spending by its
consulting business clients, after reporting third-quarter
revenue below analysts' estimates.
* Canada's broadcast regulator approved BCE Inc's
modified bid for Astral Media Inc on Thursday,
allowing the telecom company to acquire more of the content it
distributes to television, computer and mobile screens.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.09 percent to 0.10 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.1319;
rose 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,202.4; fell 0.74 percent
* US crude : $97.24; rose 0.2 percent
* Brent crude : $102.95; rose 0.13 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,771.25; rose 0.31 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : The company said it would terminate a
tender offer to buy back certain bonds due to the recent
volatility in debt and capital markets. It said in a statement
late on Thursday that the market volatility had made refinancing
terms unattractive.
* Talisman Energy : The company drilled a dry well
near the Gyda field in the Norwegian section of the North Sea,
the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday, confirming
an earlier statement from one of the license partners.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Enerplus Corp : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$20 from C$19, believes the company is now in a
much better position offering investors a more sustainable
dividend with a deeper inventory of prospects to support a
moderate growth strategy.
* EXFO Inc : CIBC raises rating to sector performer
from sector underperformer after the company provided a
fourth-quarter sales outlook that was in line with expectations.
* Transat AT Inc : CIBC raises rating to sector
performer from sector underperformer, says the company is making
good headway in reducing its cost structure and upcoming summer
results should be good.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes gross domestic
product, producer price index and raw materials prices data
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago PMI, current
conditions and ECRI weekly index data