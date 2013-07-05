July 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open flat to slightly higher on Friday with the focus on jobs
data from Canada and the United States.
TOP STORIES
* Portugal's prime minister has found a way to maintain
government stability with the junior partner in the ruling
coalition, but the full details still need to be agreed to end a
political crisis that has threatened Lisbon's adjustment under a
bailout.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd missed already modest
expectations for its quarterly earnings guidance, deepening
worries that its smartphone business may have peaked, as growth
in sales of its blockbuster Galaxy phones begins to wane and new
rivals emerge to eat away at its market share.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a
lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider trading in Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before the drugmaker rejected a
takeover bid by larger rival Amgen Inc and put itself up for
sale.
* U.S. regulators on Wednesday collected the final vote to
approve the merger of Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank Corp,
sources familiar with the situation said, clearing the last
hurdle in the Japanese company's drawn-out battle to take
control of the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.78 percent to 0.97 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.2625;
fell 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,239; fell 1.05 percent
* US crude : $101.83; rose 0.58 percent
* Brent crude : $106.62; rose 1.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,832.5; fell 1.69 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Transat AT Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$13.50 from C$9, believes that the improved
pricing on trans-Atlantic routes will translate into an increase
in EBITDA for the summer
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change,
unemployment rate and Ivey PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm and private
payrolls, unemployment rate and ECRI weekly index