Sept 18 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher on Wednesday with investors' attention
focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting in which
the central bank is expected to wean off its ultra easy monetary
policy.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to begin its long
retreat from ultra-easy monetary policy by announcing a small
reduction in its bond buying, while stressing that interest
rates will remain near zero for a long time to come.
* China's new home prices rose at the fastest rate in at
least 2-1/2 years in August, with some large cities rising
around double the national pace, complicating government efforts
to keep prices in check while supporting one of the stronger
areas of the economy.
* BlackBerry Ltd launched its new Z30 flagship
smartphone on Wednesday, as it battles to win back market share
despite uncertainty around its future.
* Adobe Systems Inc, known for its Photoshop and Acrobat
software, expects subscriber growth to top the 331,000 it added
in the third quarter due to strong demand from corporate
customers.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.05 percent to 0.27 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.6113;
rose 0.11 percent
* Gold futures : $1,305.1; fell 0.34 percent
* US crude : $105.9; rose 0.46 percent
* Brent crude : $108.21; rose 0.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,117.75; rose 0.6 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Columbus Gold Corp : Russian gold miner Nord Gold
said it had signed a binding letter of intent to buy a 50.01
percent interest in certain licenses of a gold deposit in French
Guiana from Columbus Gold.
* Gabriel Resources : Romania's parliament voted
overwhelmingly on Tuesday to create a special commission to
assess plans by the miner to set up Europe's biggest open-cast
gold mine in the Carpathian Mountains.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* B2Gold Corp : Desjardins starts coverage with buy
rating and target price C$3.50, says the company has
demonstrated its ability to grow through accretive acquisitions
and has a strong track record of exploration success.
* New Gold Inc : Barclays starts coverage on the
company's U.S. listed shares with equal weight rating and target
price of $8, says it has the potential for significant gold
production growth in the coming years.
* Richelieu Hardware Ltd : National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$44 from C$40, expects another solid
quarter in terms of revenue growth and profitability
improvement.
* Santonia Energy Inc : National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$2.75 from C$2.50 after the company
completed the non-core Clive asset disposition to Enhance
Energy.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts,
building permits and FOMC rate