Oct 18 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Friday on expectations the Federal Reserve will
maintain its stimulus program for longer and after Chinese GDP
data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace this year.
TOP STORIES
* China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year
between July and September, underpinned by investment, although
analysts question if the vigor would continue in coming months.
* General Electric Co said third-quarter profit and revenue
fell, mainly due to its shrinking finance business and the
negative effects of foreign currency.
* Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services
company, reported a better-than-expected 20 percent rise in
quarterly profit as offshore drilling increased in North America
and demand from the Middle East and Asia rose.
* Morgan Stanley reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly
revenue as higher income from equities sales and trading made up
for a drop in its fixed-income business.
* Google Inc's quarterly results beat Wall Street's
expectations as the Internet search giant expanded its mobile
and overseas businesses while keeping ad-rate declines in check.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.13 percent to 0.51 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.3493;
rose 0.48 percent
* Gold futures : $1,317; fell 0.43 percent
* US crude : $101.46; rose 0.78 percent
* Brent crude : $110.03; rose 0.84 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,269.65; rose 0.55 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp : The company resumed gas
deliveries to most industrial customers late on Thursday after
an earlier pipeline rupture in northern Alberta left some
Canadian oil producers scrambling to scale back production.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Methanex Corp : CIBC raises price target of its
U.S.-listed shares to $36 from $35 to reflect slightly higher
methanol prices near term.
* Sierra Wireless : Raymond James raises target price
of its U.S. listed shares to $20 from $14, says selling its
modem business has clearly unlocked significant value.
* Transcontinental Inc : National Bank Financial
raises price target to C$17.50 from C$16 following the better
than expected third-quarter results and the company's
presentation at an investor conference.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes CPI
* Major U.S. events and data includes ECRI weekly