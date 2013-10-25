Oct 25 Canada's main stock index was set to open
lower on Friday as expectations of continued U.S. monetary
stimulus was eclipsed by worries that tighter cash markets in
China could put the brakes on the world's second-largest
economy.
TOP STORIES
* Microsoft Corp cruised past Wall Street's quarterly profit
and revenue forecasts on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its
Office and server software to businesses, sending its shares up
more than 5 percent after hours.
* Sinopec Group, the parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec
Corp, wants to sell half of its two biggest shale gas
acreages in Canada to spread costs and accelerate their
development, as the Chinese energy company focuses increasingly
on return of investment, an executive said.
* German business morale dropped for the first time in six
months in October, underscoring the fragility of a recovery in
Europe's largest economy that is widely expected to pick up
momentum next year.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly operating profit
surged 26 percent to a new record, matching estimates and
powered by a strong recovery in its memory chip business as
smartphone sales growth eases sharply.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.03 percent to 0.24 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.8781;
fell 0.12 percent
* Gold futures : $1350.2; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $97.18; rose 0.07 percent
* Brent crude : $106.75; fell 0.22 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7125; fell 0.7 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Billionaire investor
William Ackman announced on Thursday said he sold 6 million
shares in the company after a huge run-up in the stock, adding a
large pile of cash to his $11 billion hedge fund.
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc : The food processor has
launched an auction for its bakery company Canada Bread
, targeting Grupo Bimbo, one of the world's largest
bread makers, as well as private equity, several people familiar
with the matter said.
* Saputo Inc : The dairy producer, looked likely to
triumph in the battle for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd after hiking its bid by 14
percent to A$449 million. [ID: nL1N0IE2C7]
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Goldcorp Inc : RBC cuts target price of its U.S.
listed shares to $36 from $37, says company continues to
experience capital and operating cost risk at Cerro Negro
* Mullen Group Ltd : CIBC raises rating to sector
performer from sector underperformer; raises price target to
C$27 from C$23 to account for the revenue opportunities for the
company and its ability to continue to execute even through a
challenging operating environment
* Potash Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
of its U.S. listed shares to $28 from $29 after the company
lowered its forecast for 2013 potash sales volumes
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, UMich
conditions and wholesale inventories