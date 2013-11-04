Nov 4 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Monday on expectations the European Central Bank
will cut interest rates during its policy meeting and ahead of
key U.S. employment data later in the week which could provide
hints on when the Federal Reserve will decide to taper its
stimulus program.
But shares of BlackBerry Ltd were expected to weigh
on the market. The stock was down 17.5 percent in pre-market
trade after the smartphone maker abandoned a plan to sell itself
and said it will instead raise some $1 billion and replace its
chief executive.
TOP STORIES
* An ineffective, fractious and fiscally irresponsible
government has slowed the U.S. recovery and counteracted the
stimulative effects of Federal Reserve's super-accommodative
monetary policy, a top Fed official said.
* HSBC reported a 10 percent rise in third quarter profits,
helped by tighter cost control and fewer losses from bad loans,
and confirmed it was being investigated as part of a global
probe into currency market trading manipulation.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of its
holdings in oil and gas projects in China in a deal that could
be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter
said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.18 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.31 - 0.46 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.7762;
fell 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,316.5; rose 0.26 percent
* US crude : $94.25; fell 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $105.5; fell 0.39 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,201; fell 0.61 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp : U.S. hedge fund
Silver Point Capital LP has bought a 19 percent stake in the
newspaper company, a regulatory filing showed.
* Canadian National Railway Co : A train carrying
lumber and sulfur dioxide derailed in the Western Canadian
province of Alberta on Sunday, but there were no injuries or
spills of dangerous goods, a spokesman for the railway said.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC cuts to
sector underperformer from sector performer, cuts target price
to C$400 from C$425 after the company reported
greater-than-expected investment losses.
* Stantec Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$66
from C$50 after the company posted strong third-quarter results,
says fourth-quarter outlook is strong.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes factory orders and
durable goods