Nov 8 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Friday, tracking European and Asian markets, after
U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, raising the
odds that the Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus
program before the end of the year.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October as
employers shrugged off a government shutdown, suggesting the
budget standoff had a more limited impact on the economy than
initially feared.
* Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit rating on
Friday by one notch to AA from AA+, giving a thumbs-down to
President Francois Hollande's efforts to put the euro zone's
second largest economy back on track.
* Air Canada's third-quarter profit handily beat
analysts' estimates as a key measure of costs fell and the
company, which launched a discount airline earlier this year,
forecast higher capacity for the year.
* Talisman Energy Inc said it would sell a stake in
some of its natural gas assets in British Columbia's Montney
field to Malaysia-controlled Progress Energy Canada Ltd for
C$1.5 billion as it restructures global
operations.
* Boeing said it was ready to re-examine alternative sites
for its newest jet if assembly workers and local politicians do
not ratify plans to build it in the Seattle area, its
traditional manufacturing base.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.72 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were lower
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 273.845;
rose 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,308.1; fell 0.02 percent
* US crude : $94.48; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $104.03; rose 0.55 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,127.5; fell 0.24 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry Ltd : The company will pay up to $250
million to a group of debtors including Prem Watsa's Fairfax
Financial Holdings if another deal succeeds, according
to a regulatory filing on Thursday detailing the debt deal.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AuRico Gold Inc : RBC cuts price target to $5.75
from $6 due to modest modifications to near-term operational
assumptions as well as incorporating higher than previously
anticipated taxes/royalties in Mexico.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : RBC raises price
target to C$41 from C$40 after the company announced a 60
percent dividend increase and an in-line 2014 budget.
* Quebecor Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$28
from C$25.50 after the company's solid third-quarter results.
* Sierra Wireless Inc : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer, says the company's share
price has been re-rated higher beyond its ability to grow
revenue and earnings.
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer, says the company's shares
have broadly underperformed but valuation has returned to a
compelling level.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing and
employment data
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls and
UMich data