Dec 19 Canada's main stock index was poised to
open little changed to slightly higher on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said it would modestly trim its stimulus
program and reaffirmed its commitment to keeping interest rates
low.
TOP STORIES
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday embarked on the risky task
of winding down the era of easy money, saying the U.S. economy
was finally strong enough for it to start scaling down its
massive bond-buying stimulus.
* Retailers in Europe are predicting their best Christmas
since the financial crisis, though optimism is laced with
caution in the face of rising e-commerce and early discounting
in a fragile economic recovery.
* The European Union agreed a blueprint to close failing
banks but stopped short of a more ambitious plan for the euro
zone to unite in tackling its troubled lenders.
* Accenture Plc reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly
revenue as demand for outsourcing services helped to offset a
drop in income from its bigger consulting business.
* Oracle Corp's better-than-expected results and quarterly
revenue outlook spurred cautious hope on Wednesday that the
software maker is on track to revive growth curtailed this year
by slow IT spending.
* AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb's stake
in a diabetes joint venture for up to $4.1 billion in a deal
that will help return the group to growth, sending its shares to
a new high.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.16 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.27 percent to 0.02 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.8338;
rose 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,206.4; fell 2.4 percent
* US crude : $97.83; rose 0.03 percent
* Brent crude : $110.23; rose 0.55 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,220.25; fell 0.68 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Eagle Energy Trust : CIBC cuts price target to
C$9 from C$9.50, driven by a negative outlook after the company
cut its capex estimates
* IMAX Corp : Roth resumes with buy rating, believe
the company's strong backlog and ongoing expansion of its film
portfolio will continue to increase visibility, driving
long-term shareholder value
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial, continuing
claims and existing home sales