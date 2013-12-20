Dec 20 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve determined
earlier in the week that the economy was strong enough for it to
begin scaling back its market-friendly economic stimulus from
January.
The Fed decision helped drive gains in the Canadian
financial and energy sectors on Thursday.
TOP STORIES
* This year has been the biggest for equity fundraising
globally since 2010, thanks to improving confidence among
companies on the back of the strong investor demand for stocks,
according to Thomson Reuters data published.
* Japan's central bank held its massive monetary expansion
unchanged, and played down chances of the need for an extra dose
next year as it took heart from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to begin tapering its own mega-stimulus.
* Nike Inc's quarterly profit rose as higher margin products
made up a bigger share of its sales, and the sportswear maker
said global orders for merchandise for delivery by April
increased 13 percent.
* Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd reported a massive
quarterly loss due to an inventory writedown and asset
impairment charges.
* Jones Group Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be bought
by Sycamore Partners for $15 per share, or $1.2 billion, the
latest purchase of a fashion company by the private equity firm.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.06 percent to 0.11 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.22;
rose 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,196.5; rose 0.13 percent
* US crude : $98.68; fell 0.36 percent
* Brent crude : $110.68; rose 0.35 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,244.25; rose 0.61 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc : Canadian regulators urged the
government to approve the country's first overseas oil-export
project on Thursday, concluding that Enbridge's C$7.9 billion
Northern Gateway pipeline plan posed little risk to the
environment if the company complied with some 200 conditions.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Martinrea International Inc : CIBC cuts price
target to C$13.50 from C$15 following the company's announcement
about operational issues at its Hopkinsville plant that is
expected to drag EPS in the fourth quarter
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes consumer price index
and retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes gross domestic product,
final sales and corporate profit