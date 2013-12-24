Dec 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday in an abbreviated session that promises
to be quiet, with many investors out already for the Christmas
holiday break.
The Toronto exchange will close at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), and
will stay closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas and
Boxing Day holidays.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. and European regulators fined banks record amounts
this year, imposing penalties and settlements of more than $43
billion as authorities work more closely across borders to clean
up the financial sector.
* Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell for a second week
and hit a 13-year low as mortgage rates rose due to a bond
market selloff following the Federal Reserve's decision to pare
its bond purchase stimulus in January, an industry group said.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe secured cabinet approval
for a draft budget for the next fiscal year that aims to split
the benefits of higher tax revenue between trimming fresh
borrowing and stimulating the economy with record spending.
* Cold weather pushed up French heating bills last month but
consumer spending on other goods stagnated, while firms saw
their profit margins squeezed to their tightest in nearly 30
years due to higher taxes and weak growth.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.04 percent to 0.01 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.1266;
rose 0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,197.7; fell 0.06 percent
* US crude : $99.05; rose 0.14 percent
* Brent crude : $111.73; rose 0.15 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,277.5; rose 0.5 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Detour Gold Corp : CIBC cuts price target to
C$10.50 from C$12 following the frequent shutdown of its mill
due to mechanical issues that may affect its firs-quarter
production
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, home
price, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing