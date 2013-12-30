Dec 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly higher on Monday as investors remained generally upbeat on the global economic outlook for next year.

TOP STORIES

* The White House is coming under pressure from some of its closest allies on healthcare reform to name a chief executive to run its federal health insurance marketplace and allay the concerns of insurers after the rocky rollout of Obamacare.

* China and South Korea's anxiety over the rapidly falling yen came to the fore as senior officials said their exporters could be hurt by Japan's attempts to pull its moribund economy out of a two-decade slump.

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it was not going ahead with a $2.5 billion merger with India's Apollo Tyres Ltd.

* A bomb blast ripped a trolleybus apart in Volgograd, killing 14 people in the second deadly attack in the southern city in two days and raising fears of further violence as Russia prepares to host the Winter Olympics.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.01 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.02 percent to 0.05 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.9071; fell 0.3 percent

* Gold futures : $1,202.5; fell 0.96 percent

* US crude : $99.76; fell 0.56 percent

* Brent crude : $111.54; fell 0.57 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,373.25; fell 0.12 percent

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled in the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes pending home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing