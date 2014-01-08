PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend previous session's gains on Wednesday as positive U.S. and euro zone data pointed to a gradual global economic recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record high for the eighth month in a row in November, data showed, but retail sales made the biggest monthly jump in 12 years.
* German exports rose for the fourth consecutive month in November as trade picked up, especially to European Union countries outside the euro, in a sign Europe's largest economy is benefiting from an early global upturn.
* U.S. federal regulators are probing whether several big banks deliberately mispriced mortgage bonds in the years following the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the inquiry.
* Microsoft Corp is closer to naming a new chief executive, according to a source familiar with the board's thinking, but it lost a front-runner candidate on Tuesday when Ford Motor Co's chief, Alan Mulally, said he would not be going to the software giant.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.09 percent and 0.01 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.9352; rose 0.19 percent
* Gold futures : $1,225; fell 0.36 percent
* US crude : $93.95; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $107.84; rose 0.46 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,375.25; rose 0.33 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Lake Shore Gold Corp : NBF raises target to C$0.80 from C$0.70 after the company reported record 2013 production, driven by better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating results
* Colabor Group Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform following the company's share price depreciation
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment data
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.