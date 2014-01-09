Jan 9 Following upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs
data in the previous session, Canada's main stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Thursday as investors looked ahead
to Friday's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.
TOP STORIES
* China's annual consumer inflation slowed more sharply than
expected to a seven-month low of 2.5 percent in December, easing
market fears of monetary policy tightening although the central
bank is tapping the brakes on bank liquidity.
* The European Central Bank left its main interest rate
unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent, holding course
despite persistent price weakness in the euro zone that has fed
concerns about deflation risk.
* The Bank of England left monetary policy unchanged,
sticking to its plan to keep interest rates at a record low
until the country's surprisingly fast economic recovery broadens
out.
* Jean Coutu Group Inc reported an 11 percent rise
in third-quarter profit, helped by a fall in expenses and a
lower tax bill.
* Nordion Inc reported a quarterly profit rebounding
from a year-earlier loss that was partly due to a litigation
charge.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.25 percent to 0.32 percent
* European shares, were a touch higher
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.7208;
rose 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,226.2; rose 0.07 percent
* US crude : $92.79; rose 0.5 percent
* Brent crude : $107.98; rose 0.77 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,258.75; fell 1.17 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc : The fertilizer company said on
Wednesday it will restructure its three divisions into two
business units, wholesale and retail, in the first quarter of
2014 as it moves to become more efficient.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : The oil producer
has dropped plans to dispose of its Montney shale-gas property
after failing to attract a suitable offer.
* Goldcorp : The gold miner said late on Wednesday that
its annual gold production could rise up to 18 percent even as
it expects to rein in costs over the next two years expecting to
produce between 3.0 and 3.15 million ounces of gold in 2014, an
increase of 13 to 18 percent.
* Rogers Communications Inc : The company's
Sportsnet channel has signed an eight-year extension to its
broadcast deal with Major League Baseball, it said on Wednesday.
* Royal Bank of Canada : The bank led investment banks
in advising on equity issues and mergers and acquisitions in
Canada in 2013, but share issues overall rose only slightly in
the year and M&A activity fell hard.
* Saputo Inc : The company has raised its stake in
takeover target Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings
Co to 20.1 percent, it said, making it the biggest shareholder
just ahead of its offer deadline on Friday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$66 from
C$65.50, says although the company is fairly valued in the near
term, in the second half of 2014 analysts anticipate growth
announcements regarding energy infrastructure to support the
Duvernay to drive further price appreciation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts and
building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims