Jan 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a flat to slightly lower open on Friday with investors
waiting to take cues from a slew of U.S. economic data including
housing starts, building permits and industrial production.
TOP STORIES
* General Electric Co posted a rise in quarterly net profit,
helped by strength in its businesses selling oil pumps and jet
engines.
* Morgan Stanley reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit as
the Wall Street bank was hit by $1.2 billion in legal bills but
adjusted earnings beat market estimates.
* Royal Dutch Shell issued a "significant" profit warning,
detailing across-the-board problems and the extent of the
challenges facing the oil major's new boss Ben van Beurden, who
took over two weeks ago.
* Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services
company, reported a better-than-expected 22 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit as robust international drilling activity
made up for weakness in North America.
* Intel Corp's earnings missed expectations by a penny in the
fourth quarter due to weak spending on servers, and the
chipmaker gave a lukewarm forecast for first-quarter revenue
that did little to dispel concerns about a slowing PC industry.
* BNY Mellon Corp said that its fourth-quarter profit rose
slightly as investment services fees increased 5 percent amid a
buoyant stock market.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.11 percent to 0.34 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.9367;
fell 0.03 percent
* Gold futures : $1,239.7; fell 0.02 percent
* US crude : $94.64; rose 0.73 percent
* Brent crude : $106.31; rose 0.53 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,357; rose 0.64 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The company said a group led by
its rail technology unit has signed a $4.1 billion contract with
the Australian state of Queensland.
* Dollarama Inc : The dollar-store operator said
December sales were hurt by severe winter weather and power
outages.
* Saputo Inc : The company said on Friday its
shareholding in Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Holdings Co has jumped to 46.17 percent, putting it
close to majority control.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$15
from C$17 citing the company's reduced fourth-quarter production
figures
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd : RBC raises to
outperform from sector perform with target price to C$18 from
C$17, given the company's regional exposure in Kurdistan,
exploration-led strategy and financing requirements
* Saputo Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$53 from
C$50, says acquisition of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory
Holdings Co has strong strategic merits, and would give the
company a platform to grow its exports to Asia
* Sierra Wireless Inc : Jefferies raises target to $20
from $16.75, believes management will be more focused on cost
controls, likes the improved operating model and stability of
M2M
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts,
building permits, industrial production and University of
Michigan sentiment index