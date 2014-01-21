Jan 21 Canada's main stock index futures rose on
Tuesday, with help from the Chinese central bank's 255 billion
yuan injection into the market that calmed investor worries
about a credit crunch in its economy.
TOP STORIES
* China's central bank moved to head off another
destabilising cash squeeze with a big injection of cash -
flagged in advance in a surprising act of transparency to
relieve anxious markets.
* Halliburton Co reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly
profit as the world's second-largest oilfield services company's
push into global markets more than made up for weakness in North
America.
* U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a much
better-than-expected three-fold rise in quarterly profit as the
company earned higher premiums and disaster losses declined.
* Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield
services company, reported a slightly higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by a rise in revenue from the Middle
East and Africa.
* Fertilizer company Agrium Inc said its
fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations will be at
the lower end of its guidance due to lower sales prices.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.33 percent and 0.48 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.8854;
fell 0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,248.2; fell 0.28 percent
* US crude : $94.61; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent crude : $107.68; rose 1.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,280.8; fell 0.45 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Raging River Exploration Inc : CIBC raises price
target to C$9.75 from C$8.25, based on better-than-expected
production results, sees the company as one of the most
attractive in the space
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd : CIBC cuts price target
to C$0.65 from C$0.95 citing the company's lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter production figures and its lower 2014 volume
outlook, says it has yet to deliver consistent results out of
its key growth play
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
and wholesale trade
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release