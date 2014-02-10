Feb 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Monday after hitting a two-week high on Friday in
the wake of North American jobs data.
TOP STORIES
* An index measuring optimism among British businesses hit
its highest for 22 years in January, providing more evidence of
a rebound in the UK economy.
* Cameco on Friday scrapped its lofty production
target for uranium due to excess global supply in an uncertain
market.
* Loews Corp, controlled by the billionaire Tisch family,
reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges.
* Barclays Plc said its 2013 underlying earnings dropped by a
quarter from the year before to 5.2 billion pounds, below
expectations.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.22 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
modestly
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.7936;
fell 0.21 percent
* Gold futures : $1,273.4; rose 0.8 percent
* US crude : $99.52; fell 0.36 percent
* Brent crude : $109.35; fell 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,144; rose 0.04 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* HudBay Minerals Inc : The company has offered to
buy shares of Augusta Resource Corp it does not already
own for C$2.96 per share in stock, to gain access to Augusta's
Rosemont copper deposit in Arizona.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Dorel Industries Inc : CIBC cuts target price to
C$39 from C$41 after the company announced earnings would be
low, sees results strained through the forecast period
* Firstservice Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$50 from C$40 ahead of the company's results, sees increase in
revenue and says global industry volumes increased 22 percent
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : CIBC raises target
price to C$31.50 from C$24 based on strong investment
performance and improving net flows
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian data includes housing starts
* No major economic events scheduled in the day