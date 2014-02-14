Feb 14 Canada's main stock index looked set to
extend an eight-day rally on Friday as investors took cheer from
evidence of a gradual acceleration in euro zone growth and a
resolution to Italy's most recent political crisis.
TOP STORIES
* Slightly stronger-than-expected growth in Germany and
France pushed the euro zone's recovery up a gear in the fourth
quarter and offered potential for a more robust 2014, albeit
with risks.
* Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi forced party rival
Enrico Letta to resign as prime minister on Thursday after
criticizing his government's failure to pass major reforms,
opening the way for Italy's third administration in a year.
* Enbridge Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, mainly due to
losses on hedging contracts.
* Fairfax Financial Corp said on Thursday it had a loss in
the fourth quarter, as its equity hedges lost money in a strong
market.
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a slight decline in
adjusted fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as higher lumber
prices were outweighed by reduced shipments.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.05 to 0.22 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.6852;
rose 0.16 percent
* Gold futures : $1,317.3; rose 1.3 percent
* US crude : $100.11; fell 0.24 percent
* Brent crude : $108.42; fell 0.09 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,130.5; rose 0.29 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Empire Co Ltd : The grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a
unit of the company, said it would sell 30 stores - all but one
to Overwaitea Food Group - for about C$430 million.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Banro Corp : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer
from sector performer, sees financing risk and operations yet to
be stabilized
* Bombardier Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.75
from C$5 based on the company's unimpressive fourth-quarter
results, CSeries delay, BT execution issues and weak business
jet prices
* CI Financial Corp : CIBC raises price target to
C$39 from C$36 says the company's retail funds continue to
build, management fee is gradually trending lower and sales
momentum will continue in the year ahead
* Industrial Alliance Insurance : CIBC raises to
sector outperformer citing strong fourth-quarter results
* Primero Mining Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$8
from C$7 considering largely in-line fourth-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data include manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes import prices, export
prices, industrial output, Reuters and University of Michigan
sentiment index