Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
Feb 21 - Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Friday after a reading on U.S. manufacturing, which hit its highest in nearly four years, underpinned hopes for sustained economic strengthening. TOP STORIES
* Sweeping reforms are urgently needed to boost productivity and to lower barriers to trade if the world is to avoid a new era of slow growth and stubbornly high unemployment, the OECD warned.
* Fertilizer company Agrium Inc reported a 72 percent decline in quarterly profit on Thursday as crop nutrient prices fell and nitrogen sales volumes weakened.
* Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirecTV, reported a 38 percent rise in profit for the fourth quarter as it added a net 8,000 pay-TV subscribers.
* Base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported lower fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday due to weaker metals prices despite an increase in production and lower production costs.
* Royal Bank of Scotland is to shrink its investment banking and international operations in a revamp in which the group could shed up to a quarter of its 120,000 workforce, sources familiar with the matter said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.41 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.18 to 0.25 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.4885; rose 0.19 percent
* Gold futures : $1,322.7; rose 0.43 percent
* US crude : $102.48; fell 0.26 percent
* Brent crude : $110; fell 0.27 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,150; fell 0.07 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Element Financial Corp : The equipment financing company said on Thursday it narrowed its fourth-quarter loss as higher finance receivables more than made up for a jump in transaction costs.
* TransCanada Corp : A Nebraska judge's ruling on the company's Keystone XL pipeline could let President Barack Obama delay his final decision on the project until after mid-term elections and avoid political damage, analysts say.
* Veresen Inc : The company said on Thursday that Canada's National Energy Board had approved its request for a license to export natural gas for a U.S. liquefied natural gas project.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$12.50 from C$15 considering decreasing gold production and an injunction issued in Turkey
* Canadian Utilities : Barclays raises target to C$41 from C$39, based on the company's largely-in-line results and sees rate base growth at the utilities
* Osisko Mining Corp : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer based on the overhang from a hostile bid from Goldcorp and the upcoming trial in March
* TransAlta Corp : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer and cuts target price to C$12 from C$15.50 on the company's disappointing 2013 results, unexpected dividend cut and limited visibility into future growth
* TransCanada Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$56 from C$58 citing the company's below-consensus fourth-quarter results owing to the Nebraska court ruling of the Keystone XL pipeline
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes gross domestic product data
* Major U.S. events and data include existing home sales
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to start the week on a soft footing after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, while a likely U.S. interest rate hike may dampen tourist and real-estate related shares.