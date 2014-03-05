March 5 Canada's stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Wednesday as Washington and Moscow set up talks
to ease tensions over Ukraine.
TOP STORIES
* Russia said it could not order "self-defense" forces in
Crimea back to their bases ahead of the first face-to-face talks
with the United States on easing tensions over Ukraine and
averting the risk of war.
* German sportswear company Adidas warned that weakening
emerging market currencies, notably the Russian rouble, would
hurt 2014 results and pose a risk to its 2015 targets even as
sales are helped by the soccer World Cup.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
modestly
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.3122;
fell 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,334.8; fell 0.22 percent
* US crude : $103.03; fell 0.29 percent
* Brent crude : $108.62; fell 0.62 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,053.5; rose 0.06 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Torstar Corp : The owner of Canada's largest daily
newspaper by circulation, said quarterly revenue from its media
business fell nearly 7 percent, mainly due to weak print
advertising.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Avigilon Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$55
from C$50 on the company's largely in-line fourth-quarter
results, sees material leverage in 2015
* Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC cuts target price to
C$70 from C$71 after the company's fourth-quarter results came
in below estimates
* Dorel Industries Inc : NBF raises to sector
perform from underperform, says recovery from weak 2013 in sight
with healthier markets, cost cutting and contributions from
acquisitions and new geographies
* Enbridge Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$56
from C$54 based on the company's recently announced $7 billion
Line 3 Replacement Program
* Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$22.25 from C$21.50 citing the company's better-than-expected
fourth-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian data include Bank of Canada rate decision
* Major U.S. data includes ADP national employment data