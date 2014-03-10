BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13
March 10 Canada's key stock index looked set to drop on Monday as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattled investors.
TOP STORIES
* World stocks paused near a six-year peak and commodities from copper to crude tumbled on Monday as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattled investors already on edge over the crisis in Ukraine.
* China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide.
* Germany's Angela Merkel delivered a rebuke to President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, telling him that a planned Moscow-backed referendum on whether Crimea should join Russia was illegal and violated Ukraine's constitution.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.15 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were lower
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.4117; fell 0.48 percent
* Gold futures : $1336.9; fell 0.09 percent
* US crude : $101.35; fell 1.2 percent
* Brent crude : $108.06; fell 0.86 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6655; fell 1.87 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Royal Bank of Canada : A Delaware judge said the bank should be held liable to former shareholders of Rural/Metro Corp because it failed to disclose conflicts of interest that tainted the $438 million buyout of the ambulance operator.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian data include housing starts
* No major U.S. data scheduled for release
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
