March 13 Canadian stock index futures looked set
to open flat to slightly higher in cautious trading on Thursday,
but concerns surrounding China's growth and Ukraine's continued
political tensions could cap gains.
TOP STORIES
* Concerns over Chinese growth and political tensions in
Ukraine took the fizz out of an attempted rally in riskier
assets on Thursday, as world shares steadied after their biggest
falls for nearly two weeks.
* Canadian home prices rose in February, pushing a national
index of prices to a record high for the second month in a row,
the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on
Wednesday.
* Empire Co Ltd reported a steep fall in quarterly
profit, hurt by higher inventory losses and higher costs due to
a weaker Canadian dollar.
* Tour operator Transat AT Inc reported a bigger
quarterly loss as a weak Canadian dollar pushed up operating
expenses.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.04 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 303.8724;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,372.1; rose 0.13 percent
* US crude : $98.35; rose 0.37 percent
* Brent crude : $107.92; fell 0.09 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,473.5; fell 0.48 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ag Growth International Inc : CIBC cuts target
price to C$46.50 from C$48 to reflect unrest in Ukraine which
effects the long-term growth in the Black Sea area.
* Crescent Point Energy Corp : CIBC raises price
target of C$50.50 from C$49.50 based on the company's
above-consensus fourth-quarter results and strong reserves
driven by technological innovation
* Healthlease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
: CIBC raises target price to C$12 from C$11.50, says
the company's increase in FFO comes as a result of contributions
from accretive acquisitions, property development and interest
income
* Newalta Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$20
from C$19.50 citing the company's new strategic direction and
expected high return growth in the Heavy Oil segment
* Semafo Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$5.50
from C$5, says Mana bouncing back in a big way in 2014 with the
addition of two new highgrade sources, sees grade to increase by
more than 50 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian data include new housing PI and capacity
utilization
* Major U.S. data includes initial and continuing claims,
retail sales and business inventories