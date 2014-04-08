April 8 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors remained
cautious ahead of earnings from aluminum producer Alcoa, which
kicks off the U.S. corporate earnings season.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.37
percent at 0715 ET.
Data is due on housing starts at 0815 ET and building
permits at 0830 ET
Canadian stocks retreated for a third straight session on
Monday as increasing nervousness about the durability of recent
market gains, coupled with sluggish commodity prices, dragged
down most of the index's major sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.11
percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.20
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.01 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The anti-separatist Liberal Party won a majority government
in Quebec provincial elections, crushing the separatist Parti
Quebecois and eliminating the possibility of a new referendum on
independence from Canada for several years.
A federal jury in Florida ruled in favor of BlackBerry Ltd
in a lawsuit accusing the company of infringing three
patents belonging to Dutch semiconductor company NXP BV.
Canadian businesses widely expect input costs to rise as a
result of the weaker Canadian dollar, but they're not always
able to pass on those higher costs to consumers because of
intense competition, a central bank survey
showed.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,311.70; +1.06 pct
U.S. crude : $101.23; +0.78 pct
Brent crude : $106.33; +0.47 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,648; -0.40 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
North American Palladium : CIBC ups to sector
performer from sector underperform
DHX Media Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$6.70
US Geothermal : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to
hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm for w/e: Prior -0.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy for w/e: Prior +2.3 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reportting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)