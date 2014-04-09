April 9 Canadian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as stock index futures rose and investors awaited the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.20 percent at 0715 ET.

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a surge in gold and oil prices drove up shares of natural resource companies and helped boost investor sentiment after three straight sessions of declines.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.27 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.

TOP STORIES

The chief executive of Osisko Mining Corp said on Tuesday it will be tough for Goldcorp Inc to raise its bid for Osisko by enough to trump a rival deal, and it is more likely that the gold producer will walk away from the transaction.

Bank of Nova Scotia has shifted its growth focus away from Asia, and will instead drive expansion in four Latin American countries as the bank seeks to focus on "fewer things," Chief Executive Brian Porter said on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,309.0; +0.02 pct

US crude : $102.74; +0.18 pct

Brent crude : $107.99; +0.30 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,643.25; -0.41 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Capstone Mining Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4

First Quantum, Newalta Corp : CIBC raises target price

Husky Energy Inc : RBC raises to outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Wholesale Inventories mm Feb: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.7 pct

1000 Wholesale Sales mm Feb: Expected +1.0 pct prior -1.8 pct

($1= $1.09 Canadian)