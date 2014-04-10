April 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a flat to slightly lower opening on Thursday as disappointing
trade data from China and industrial data from Italy and France
overshadowed indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not
raise interest rates as quickly as expected.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.01
percent at 0715 ET.
Canadian new housing price index data is due at 0830 ET
Stocks climbed on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's
March meeting eased concerns that the central bank would raise
interest rates before the economy was ready.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.09
percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.15 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.13 percent at 0715 ET.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Goldcorp Inc, the world's second-biggest gold miner
by market value, raised its offer to buy Osisko Mining Corp
to about C$3.6 billion ($3.30 billion).
BlackBerry Ltd would consider exiting its handset
business if it remains unprofitable, its CEO said, as the
technology company looks to expand its corporate reach with
investments, acquisitions and partnerships.
The Bank of Canada is unlikely to raise interest rates until
the third quarter of 2015, possibly later than the U.S. Fed, and
will stick to a staunchly neutral stance in its policy statement
next week, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Cable TV, internet and phone services provider Cogeco Cable
Inc raised its full-year profit outlook, citing
expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,323.1; +1.35 pct
U.S. crude : $103.24; -0.35 pct
Brent crude : $107.34; -0.61 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,622.00; +0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dollarama Inc : NBF, Canaccord Genuity raise target
price
Crown Point Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts
with speculative buy rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Import Prices mm Mar: Expected +0.2 pct; prior +0.9 pct
0830 Export Prices mm Mar: Expected +0.2 pct; prior +0.6 pct
0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 320,000 Prior
326,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 319,500
0830 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 2.850 mln;
prior 2.836 mln
1400 Federal Budget Mar: Expected -$78.0 bln; prior -$193.5
bln
($1 = 1.0919 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)