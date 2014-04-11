April 11 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors take cues from weakening global markets due to a sell-off in technology stocks.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.09 percent at 0715 ET.

The index dropped on Thursday as a selloff in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks hit investor sentiment and fueled declines in every major sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.02 percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.29 percent at 0715.

TOP STORIES

Former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who steered Canada through the global financial crisis and then nearly eliminated the huge budget deficits he had run up in the process, died on Thursday just weeks after resigning.

The price of new Canadian homes rose 0.2 percent in February from January, topping expectations of a 0.1 percent gain after January's 0.3 percent increase, according to Statistics Canada data.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,321.8; +0.13 pct

US crude : $103.34; -0.6 pct

Brent crude : $107.36; -0.9 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,698; +0.68 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cogeco Cable : Barclays, Canaccord Genuity raise target price

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : NBF cuts to sector-perform from outperform

Shaw Communications Inc : Barclays, Canaccord Genuity raise target price

Paramount Resources : Raymond James raises target to C$61 from C$57

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI Final Demand mm Mar: Expected +0.10 pct; prior -0.10 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm Mar: Expected +0.20 pct; prior -0.20 pct

0830 PPI Final Demand yy Mar: Expected +1.10 pct; prior +0.90 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy Mar: Expected +1.1 pct; prior +1.1 pct

0955 U Mich Sentiment Prelim Apr: Expected 81.0; prior 80.0

0955 U Mich Conditions Prelim Apr: Expected 96.3; prior 95.7

0955 U Mich Expectations Pre Apr: Expected 71.4; prior 70.0

0955 U Mich 1-Yr Inflation Pre Apr: Prior +3.2 pct

0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inflation Pre Apr: Prior +2.9 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 133.6

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.0 pct

($1= $1.09 Canadian)