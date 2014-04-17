(Updates after inflation data)
April 17 Canadian stock index futures were
little changed after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate
rose more than expected in March as traders get set for a long
weekend.
The market is closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.05
percent at 0900 ET after being down marginally before the data.
The S&P TSX index recorded its biggest single-day jump in
more than two months on Wednesday, driven higher by supportive
comments on U.S. employment by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen and bullish economic data from China.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.09
percent at 0900 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.14
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 1.5 percent in March
from 1.1 percent in February, with higher energy prices
accounting for most of the change. But the less volatile core
measure that guides the Bank of Canada edged up to only 1.3
percent from 1.2 percent.
Bank of Canada chief Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday that an
interest rate cut was still a possibility even though the bank
forecasts inflation will pick up speed this year and approach
its 2 percent target.
Canada's economy will grow only modestly over the next two
years and underperform the United States as high household debt
levels and a cooling housing market restrain consumer spending,
a Reuters poll showed.
COMMODITIES AT 0900 ET
Gold futures : $1,300.5; -0.2 percent
US crude : $103.95; +0.17 percent
Brent crude : $109.47; -0.12 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,635; +0.24 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Barrick Gold Corp <ABX.TO >: Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$20 from C$20.50
Kinross Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$6.75 from C$7
Pan American Silver Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$17.75 from C$19
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Philly Fed Business Idx for Apr: Expected +10 Prior +9
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Banagalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)