April 23 - Stock futures indicated lower opening for
Canadian shares on Wednesday as signs of a slowing Chinese
economy and worries about Ukraine offset some positive European
economic data.
Chinese factory activity shrank for the fourth straight
month in April but private businesses across the euro zone
enjoyed their best month in nearly three years.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.02
percent at 0745 ET.
Retail sales data for Feb is due at 0830 ET
The S&P TSX index rose on Tuesday, helped by a
surge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
after it offered to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc
and an upbeat outlook from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.03
percent at 0745 ET, S&P 500 futures were down 0.09
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.18 percent.
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it and activist investor Bill
Ackman made an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker
Allergan as it seeks to become one of the world's five biggest
drug companies.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and two private
equity consortia are exploring offers for global asset manager
Russell Investments, according to several people familiar with
the matter.
Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc's
quarterly profit more than tripled.
COMMODITIES AT 0745 ET
Gold futures : $1284.6; +0.31 percent
US crude : $101.59; -0.16 percent
Brent crude : $109.39; +0.12 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6638.25; -0.48 percent [MET/L
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$62.50 from C$60.50; rating hold
CI Financial Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$41
from C$39; rating sector performer
Teck Resources : RBC cuts target price to
$32 from $33; rating outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
09:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 56.0
Prior 55.5
10:00 New Home Sales-Units mm for Mar: Expected 0.450 mln
Prior 0.440 mln
10:00 New Home Sales Change mm for Mar: Prior -3.3 pct
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)