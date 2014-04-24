BRIEF-Neogen reports 24 pct rise in net income
April 24 - Canadian stock index futures inched higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings from heavyweights such as Apple and Facebook outweighed weak results from Potash Corp.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.06 percent at 0715 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled in Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index eased on Wednesday, with gains from some big energy producers offset by weakness in banks and a pullback in Valeant Pharmaceuticals' shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.3 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1.46 percent.
TOP STORIES
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest fertilizer company, said it expects a weaker second-quarter after reporting a fall in first-quarter profit.
The disagreements around the spin-out of certain assets that had snagged merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp have been resolved but talks are at a standstill for now, three souces said.
Nautilus Minerals Inc said it had signed an agreement with Papua New Guinea to move towards production at its Solwara 1 underwater copper mining project.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,272.5; -0.91 pct
US crude : $101.79; +0.35 pct
Brent crude : $109.29; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,723; +0.8 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Crescent Point Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to C$52 from C$50; rating outperform
Goldcorp Inc : HSBC cuts target price to $27.80 from $28.35; rating neutral
Husky Energy Inc : Raymond James raises target price to C$43 from C$42; rating outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Durable Goods for March: Expected 2.0 pct Prior 2.2 pct
08:30 Durables Ex-Transport for March: Expected 0.6 pct Prior 0.1 pct
08:30 Durables Ex-Defense mm for March: Expected 3.0 pct 1.7 pct
08:30 Nondefense Ex-Air for March: Expected 1.5 pct Prior -1.4 pct
08:30 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 310,000 Prior 304,000\
08:30 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 312,000
08:30 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 2.750 mln Prior 2.739 mln
11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for April: Prior 22
11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for April: Prior 10
