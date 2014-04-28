April 28 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were indicating a positive start for the week, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.23 percent at 0715 ET.

The index slipped on Friday, as tensions in Ukraine injected a note of caution into trading. [ID: nL2N0NH1UK]

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.25 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.30 percent.

TOP STORIES

Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and strong drilling activity in North America and internationally.

Air Canada's largest union has asked the labor board to treat the carrier, its low-cost Rouge subsidiary and an airline that provides its regional service, as a single employer, forcing them to honor Air Canada's contract with the union.

If Telus Corp hopes to press its advantage in an upcoming auction of wireless airwaves, the Canadian telecom may need to abandon its plan to snatch a floundering rival out of creditor protection and back away from a nasty fight with the government.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,301.8; +0.08 pct

US crude : $101.29; 0.69 pct

Brent crude : $109.92; 0.31 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,760.50; -0.07 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Atco Ltd : CIBC, National Bank Financial raise target price on stock

BCE Inc : RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Canadian Utilities : NBF cuts rating to sector perform

Savanna Energy Services : Raymond James raises rating to strong buy from outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Pending Homes Index for March: Expected 95.3 prior 93.9

1000 Pending Sales Change mm for March: Prior -0.8 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for April: Prior 4.90

($1= $1.10 Canadian)