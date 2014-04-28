April 28 Stock futures for Canada's main stock
index were indicating a positive start for the week, with June
futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.23 percent at 0715
ET.
The index slipped on Friday, as tensions in Ukraine injected
a note of caution into trading. [ID: nL2N0NH1UK]
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.25
percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.31
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.30 percent.
TOP STORIES
Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and
gas drilling contractor, reported a 9 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and strong
drilling activity in North America and internationally.
Air Canada's largest union has asked the labor
board to treat the carrier, its low-cost Rouge subsidiary and an
airline that provides its regional service, as a single
employer, forcing them to honor Air Canada's contract with the
union.
If Telus Corp hopes to press its advantage in an
upcoming auction of wireless airwaves, the Canadian telecom may
need to abandon its plan to snatch a floundering rival out of
creditor protection and back away from a nasty fight with the
government.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,301.8; +0.08 pct
US crude : $101.29; 0.69 pct
Brent crude : $109.92; 0.31 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,760.50; -0.07 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Atco Ltd : CIBC, National Bank Financial raise
target price on stock
BCE Inc : RBC cuts rating to sector perform from
outperform
Canadian Utilities : NBF cuts rating to sector
perform
Savanna Energy Services : Raymond James raises
rating to strong buy from outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Pending Homes Index for March: Expected 95.3 prior 93.9
1000 Pending Sales Change mm for March: Prior -0.8 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for April:
Prior 4.90
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)