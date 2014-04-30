(Updates U.S. and Canada economic data)
April 30 Canadian stocks were set to open lower
on Wednesday, after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a
sharply lower-than-expected pace in the first quarter.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>, Canada's main
stock index, were down 0.02 percent at 0900 ET.
The index climbed on Tuesday to its highest in almost six
years as robust results from Suncor Energy Inc boosted
shares of the oil producer and higher oil prices lifted other
energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.03
percent at 0900 ET, S&P 500 futures were down 0.08
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.26 percent.
The U.S. economy barely grew in the first quarter as exports
tumbled and businesses accumulated stocks at the slowest pace in
nearly a year.
The Canadian economy grew by 0.2 percent in February from
January as expected, moving past December's weather-induced
decline but growing only at a modest pace, according to data
released by Statistics Canada.
TOP STORIES
Canada's industrial product prices rose 0.4 percent in March
from February, partly because a lower Canadian currency raises
the Canadian price of goods priced in U.S. dollars, Statistics
Canada said.
Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold
miner, reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hurt by
lower gold prices and production.
Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue in the face of increasing
competition from expanding U.S. rivals.
COMMODITIES AT 0900 ET
Gold futures : $1,294.2; -0.14 pct
US crude : $100.05; -1.20 pct
Brent crude : $108.24; -0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,717.50; +0.04 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Yamana Gold Inc : Davy cuts rating to neutral from
outperform
Genworth MI Canada Inc : RBC raises target price to
C$42 from C$41
Tembec Inc : RBC raises to outperform from sector
perform; target price to C$3.50 from C$3.00
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP National Employment for Apr: Actual 220,000 Prior
191,000
0830 GDP Advance for Q1: Actual 0.1 pct Prior 2.6 pct
0830 GDP Sales Advance for Q1: Actual 0.7 pct 2.7 pct
0830 GDP Consumer Spending Adv for Q1: Actual 3.0 pct Prior
3.3 pct
0830 GDP Deflator Advance for Q1: Actual 1.3 pct Prior 1.6
pct
0830 Core PCE Prices Advance for Q1: Actual 1.3 pct Prior
1.3 pct
0830 PCE Prices Advance for Q1: Actual 1.4 pct Prior 1.1 pct
0830 Employment Wages qq for Q1: Actual 0.3 pct Prior 0.5
pct
0830 Employment Benefits qq for Q1: Actual 0.4 pct Prior 0.6
pct
0830 Employment Costs for Q1: Actual 0.3 pct Prior 0.5 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for April: Expected +56.7 prior +55.9
1400 Fed Funds Target Rate N/A: Prior +0.25 pct
1400 QE Total: Prior +55 bln
1400 QE MBS N/A: Prior +25 bln
1400 QE Treasuries N/A: Prior +30 bln
