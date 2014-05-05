May 5 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Monday with soft Chinese manufacturing data and simmering tensions in Ukraine weighing on investor sentiment.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.12 percent at 0715 ET.

The index climbed to its highest in almost six years on Friday after higher commodity prices drove strong advances in natural resource shares, offsetting mixed U.S. jobs data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.43 percent at 0715 ET while, S&P 500 futures were down 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.38 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Michigan state prosecutors plan to call a former Encana Corp executive to testify on behalf of the state, at a multi-day hearing in their criminal antitrust case against oil and gas companies Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Corp that begins Monday.

Regulators on Friday gave Augusta Resources Corp more time to find a white knight, ruling that the miner's shareholder rights plan could stay in place until at least July 15 despite a challenge by hostile bidder Hudbay Minerals Inc .

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,308.5; +0.45 pct

US crude : $100.19; +0.43pct

Brent crude : $108.53; -0.06 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,718.85; +1.11 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

SNC-Lavalin Group : CIBC cuts rating to sector performer from sector outperformer

Canadian Tire : RBC raises target price to C$126 from C$120; rating outperform

Shawcor Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$55 from C$48; rating sector perform

Vermilion Energy : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$80 from C$72

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for April: Prior +54.2

1000 Employment Trends for April: Prior +117.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for April: Expected +54.1 prior +53.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Bussiness Act for April: Expected +54.4 prior +53.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for April: Prior +53.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for April: Prior +53.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for April: Prior +58.3

($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore)