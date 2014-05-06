May 6 Canadian stocks looked set to open flat on
Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down
0.01 percent at 0715 ET.
Trade data is due at 0830 ET and PMI data at 1000 ET
The index dropped on Monday as disappointing economic data
from China and violence in Ukraine spurred declines in almost
every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.01
percent at 0715 ET while, S&P 500 futures were down 0.03
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications
company, reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit, helped
by its acquisition of TV and radio content producer Astral Media
and strong growth in its wireless business.
WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest
carrier, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to
a rise in traffic and ticket prices as well as expansion into
new destinations.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,309.4; +0.03 pct
U.S. crude : $99.68; +0.21 pct
Brent crude : $107.99; +0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,713.75; -0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alaris Royalty : Raymond James raises rating to
outperform from market perform
Canfor Corp : CIBC raises to sector outperformer
from sector performer rating
Parkland Fuel : RBC raises target price to C$22 from
C$21; rating sector perform
Partners REIT : CIBC raises rating to sector
outperformer from sector underperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 International Trade mm for March: Expected -$40.3 bln
prior -$42.3 bln
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.8 pct
1000 IBD Economic Optimism for May: Prior +48
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)