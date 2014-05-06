May 6 Canadian stocks looked set to open flat on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.

Trade data is due at 0830 ET and PMI data at 1000 ET

The index dropped on Monday as disappointing economic data from China and violence in Ukraine spurred declines in almost every major sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET while, S&P 500 futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit, helped by its acquisition of TV and radio content producer Astral Media and strong growth in its wireless business.

WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest carrier, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to a rise in traffic and ticket prices as well as expansion into new destinations.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,309.4; +0.03 pct

U.S. crude : $99.68; +0.21 pct

Brent crude : $107.99; +0.25 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,713.75; -0.08 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alaris Royalty : Raymond James raises rating to outperform from market perform

Canfor Corp : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer rating

Parkland Fuel : RBC raises target price to C$22 from C$21; rating sector perform

Partners REIT : CIBC raises rating to sector outperformer from sector underperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International Trade mm for March: Expected -$40.3 bln prior -$42.3 bln

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.8 pct

1000 IBD Economic Optimism for May: Prior +48

($1= $1.10 Canadian)