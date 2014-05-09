May 9 Canadian stocks looked set to extend the
previous session's losses on Friday as investors kept a wary eye
on the Ukraine crisis.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.17
percent at 0715 ET ahead of employment data due at 0830
.
The index dropped on Thursday as investors took profits in
energy stocks after a strong run-up.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.13
percent at 0715 ET while S&P 500 futures were down 0.17
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.21 percent.
TOP STORIES
TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange, reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter profit as
a recovery in trading activity picked up speed.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's
largest independent oil and gas producer, said on Thursday its
first-quarter profit rose nearly three-fold on higher oil and
natural gas prices as it boosted capital spending to develop
newly acquired properties.
Mining financier Silver Wheaton Corp
reported a 40 percent drop in profit for the first quarter, hurt
by fall in metal prices.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,287.4; 0.00 pct
US crude : $100.64; +0.37 pct
Brent crude : $108.61; +0.53 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,746.00; +0.25 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Calfrac Well Services : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$47 from C$44
Canadian Tire Corp : National Bank Financial,
Canaccord Genuity up target price
Dorel Industries Inc : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$42 from C$36
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for March: Expected +0.5 pct
prior +0.5 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for March: Expected +0.8 pct prior
+0.7 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +134
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.2 pct
($1= $1.08 Canadian)
