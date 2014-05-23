UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 23 Canadian stocks looked set to extend previous sessions' gains on Friday, ahead of the much awaited inflation data, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.06 percent at 0715 ET.
Inflation figures for April are due for release at 0830 ET.
The index advanced for a third straight session on Thursday as shares of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank climbed after both companies reported results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.08 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.16 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Augusta Resource Corp, the target of a hostile takeover bid by HudBay Minerals Inc, warned on Thursday of another delay in getting a permitting decision on whether it can develop its Rosemont copper project in Arizona.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,293.2; -0.13 pct
US crude : $103.86; +0.12 pct
Brent crude : $110.40; +0.04 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,923.00; -0.7 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AutoCanada : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$82 from C$79; rating buy
Royal Bank of Canada : National Bank Financial, CIBC, Canaccord Genuity raise target price
TD Bank : Barclays, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC raise target price on the stock
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 New home sales-units mm for April: Expected +0.425 mln prior +0.384 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for April: Prior -14.5 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +136.4
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualised: Prior +4.9 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
