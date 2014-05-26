May 26 Stock futures for Canada's main stock
index indicated a positive start for the week with June futures
on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.15 percent at 0715 ET.
No economic data is due for release.
The index was little changed on Friday as shares of energy
producers got a boost from higher oil prices, offsetting a
decline in the mining-heavy materials sector.
U.S. markets remained closed in observance of Memorial Day.
TOP STORIES
Sun Life Financial, Canada's third biggest insurer,
is boosting investment in Indonesia and Malaysia at a time when
growth in earnings from some core Asian markets has slowed.
When Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
raises its offer for Allergan Inc as it has indicated it
will, it needs to hit the range of $180 to $200 per share,
according to a JPMorgan survey of investors.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,291.9; 0.02 pct
US crude : $104.08; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $109.94; -0.54 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,927.85; +0.77 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Callidus Capital Corp : Canaccord Genuity starts
rating with buy
Industrial Alliance Insurance : Canaccord Genuity
starts rating with hold
Sun Life Financial : Canaccord Genuity starts rating
with buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
Markets remain closed in observance of Memorial Day
($1= $1.09 Canadian)