May 26 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index indicated a positive start for the week with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.15 percent at 0715 ET.

No economic data is due for release.

The index was little changed on Friday as shares of energy producers got a boost from higher oil prices, offsetting a decline in the mining-heavy materials sector.

U.S. markets remained closed in observance of Memorial Day. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Sun Life Financial, Canada's third biggest insurer, is boosting investment in Indonesia and Malaysia at a time when growth in earnings from some core Asian markets has slowed.

When Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc raises its offer for Allergan Inc as it has indicated it will, it needs to hit the range of $180 to $200 per share, according to a JPMorgan survey of investors.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,291.9; 0.02 pct

US crude : $104.08; -0.26 pct

Brent crude : $109.94; -0.54 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,927.85; +0.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Callidus Capital Corp : Canaccord Genuity starts rating with buy

Industrial Alliance Insurance : Canaccord Genuity starts rating with hold

Sun Life Financial : Canaccord Genuity starts rating with buy

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

Markets remain closed in observance of Memorial Day

($1= $1.09 Canadian)