June 4 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Wednesday, with the Bank of Canada expected to keep interest
rates unchanged.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.14
percent at 0845 ET.
The central bank, which will announce its policy decision at
0900 ET, is expected to hold its key rate at 1 percent and show
no sign of changing its neutral stance, even though inflation
has jumped to its 2 percent target sooner than expected.
Canada unexpectedly slipped back into a trade deficit in
April, data showed on Wednesday, after two months of surplus as
imports jumped to a record-high and exports fell, mainly because
of lower sales of energy and mining products.
The S&P TSX index rose for a third straight session on
Tuesday, driven by gains in the share prices of energy producers
and financial companies, as positive economic data from China
boosted sentiment.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a lower open on
Wednesday as data on the labor market came in weaker than
expected. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini
futures were down 0.24 percent at 0845 ET, while e-mini
S&P 500 futures were down 0.29 percent and e-mini Nasdaq
100 futures were down 0.34 percent.
TOP STORIES
Pent-up demand helped drive Canadian auto sales to a monthly
record in May, with mass market brands and niche automakers both
big winners, an independent auto industry analyst said on
Tuesday.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the appointment of a
Quebec judge to the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday after the
top court rejected his previous appointment earlier this year in
a high-profile case.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Tuesday that it met
with Bombardier Inc on Monday and assured the Canadian
planemaker it still believes in the $4.4 billion CSeries
jetliner program despite an engine failure last week.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,247.4; +0.26 pct
US crude : $103.27; +0.61 pct
Brent crude : $109.23; +0.38 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,760.00; -1.55 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO raises rating to
outperform from market perform
Brazil Resources Inc : Salman Partners starts with
speculative buy rating
Canaccord Genuity : RBC raises price target to C$13
from C$12
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for May: Actual +179,000, prior
+220,000
0830 International trade mm for April: Actual -$47.24 bln,
prior -$40.4 bln
0830 Productivity revised for Q1: Actual -3.2 pct, prior
-1.7 pct
0830 Labor costs revised for Q1: Actual +5.7 pct, prior +4.2
pct
0945 Markit services PMI Final F for May: Prior +58.4
0945 Markit comp final PMI for May: Prior +55.60
1000 ISM non-manufacturing PMI for May: Expected +55.5,
prior +55.2
1000 ISM non-manufacturing business activity for May:
Expected +60.0, prior +60.9
1000 ISM non-manufacturing employment index for May: Prior
+51.3
1000 ISM non-manufacturing new orders index for May: Prior
+58.2
1000 ISM non-manufacturing price paid index for May: Prior
+60.8
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)