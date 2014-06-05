PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.
The index rose to its highest in almost six years on Wednesday, boosted by positive data on U.S. services sector growth and a decision by the Bank of Canada to leave interest rates unchanged.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent.
Canadian building permits data is due at 0830 ET and Ivey PMI data at 1000 ET.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The Bank of Canada held its main interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday and said the risks of low inflation loom as large as ever despite a faster-than-anticipated rise in prices, remarks that some economists interpreted as being dovish.
The outlook for the Canadian dollar has improved over the last month, a Reuters poll showed, as a central bank that is unlikely to significantly alter its course is expected to keep the currency hemmed in a slim trading range.
Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer Just Energy Group Inc said it would sell its Ontario-based water heater and air conditioning home services business for $505 million to pay down debt.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,243.5; -0.04 pct
US crude : $102.31; -0.32 pct
Brent crude : $108.07; -0.3 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,784.75; unchanged
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
B2Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$5; sector outperformer
Canaccord Genuity : KBW, CIBC raises price target on the stock
Laurentian Bank of Canada : Barclays, NBF, Canaccord Genuity raise target price
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +310,000, prior +300,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week Average: Prior +311,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.625 mln, prior +2.631 mln
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.