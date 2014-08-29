Aug 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead the country's GDP
data.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 1.00
percent at 0715 ET.
Producer prices data is also due at 0830 ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as shares of
Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce weakened after the two lenders reported
quarterly results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.20 percent at 0715 on Friday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.25 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The risk of a property market crash in Canada has not ebbed,
according to an increasing number of analysts polled by Reuters
who said chances of a steep fall in prices have increased in the
past year.
Irving Oil's oil-by-rail terminal in Saint John, New
Brunswick, has seen increasing air quality problems since it
started up in 2012, undermining the company's assurances to
regulators the project would likely not impact the environment,
according to documents obtained by Reuters.
EU lawmakers are threatening to block a multi-billion dollar
trade pact between Canada and the European Union, a blueprint
for a much bigger EU-U.S. deal, because it would allow firms to
sue governments if they breach the treaty.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,289.70; +0.08 percent
US crude : $94.97; +0.44 percent
Brent crude : $102.88; +0.41 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,965; +0.45 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Altagas Ltd : NBF resumes coverage with "outperform"
rating
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord
Genuity raises price target to C$108 from C$105
Laurential Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts target to C$54
from C$55
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Jul: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Jul: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior
+0.4pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Jul: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.4 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jul: Expected +0.1 pct;
Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jul: Prior +1.5 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for Jul: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior
+0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for Jul: Prior +1.6 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Aug: Expected +56.0; Prior +52.6
0955 U Mich sentiment for Aug: Expected +80.1; Prior +79.2
0955 U Mich conditions for Aug: Expected +99.5; Prior +99.6
0955 U Mich expectations for Aug: Expected +67.0; Prior
+66.2
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.3
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +2.8
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)