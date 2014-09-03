Sept 3 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as global markets
rose on news of a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and
Russia.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.38
percent at 0715 ET.
Bank of Canada's rate decision is due at 1000 ET.
Canada's main stock index dipped marginally on Tuesday as
tumbling resource stocks, hurt by falling oil and gold prices,
offset gains in financial and industrial stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.40 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.35 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The Bank of Canada will likely repeat on Wednesday that it
is just as likely to cut interest rates as raise them, but a
growing number of market players see this so-called neutral
stance as fiction designed to keep a lid on the currency.
Canadian pension fund PSP Investment and France's Arcus
Infrastructure Partners are nearing a deal to buy the French
operations of broadcasting masts group TDF in a deal worth
around 3.55 billion euros, said several sources familiar with
the matter.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,263.10; -0.05 percent
US crude : $93.72; +0.9 percent
Brent crude : $101.3; +0.96 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,923.25; -0.64 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dundee Precious Metals Inc : CIBC cuts rating to
"sector performer" from "sector outperformer"
Wajax Corp : Raymond James raises rating to
"outperform" from "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.0 pct
0945 ISM-New York Index for Aug: Prior +644.4
1000 Durables Ex-Def, R mm for Jul: Prior +24.9 pct
1000 Durable Goods, R mm for Jul: Prior +22.6 pct
1000 Factory Orders mm for Jul: Expected +11.0 pct; Prior
+1.1 pct
1000 Durables Ex-Transport R mm for Jul: Prior -0.8 pct
1000 Nondefense Cap Ex-Air R mm for Jul: Prior -0.5 pct
1000 Factory Ex-Transport mm for Jul: Prior +1.1 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)