Sept 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.31 percent at 0715 ET.

Trade balance and exports and imports data are due at 0830 ET

Canada's main stock index notched a broad but shallow rise on Wednesday, boosted by news of a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia and a rebound in Chinese economic data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent.

TOP STORIES

Manulife Financial Corp and Britain's Standard Life have agreed a near-$4 billion deal for the Canadian operations of the British insurer as part of a broader global tie-up.

The Bank of Canada reiterated its explicitly neutral stance and kept its overnight interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday, while highlighting its concern about the overstretched household sector, in remarks that helped boost the Canadian dollar.

Canada's WSP Global Inc said it would buy Balfour Beatty Plc's U.S. professional services division, Parsons Brinckerhoff, for an enterprise value of about $1.24 billion, to increase its footprint in the U.S. transportation segment.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,270.40; +0.12 percent

US crude : $95.21; -0.35 percent

Brent crude : $102.74; -0.03 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,935; +0.45 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank Financial ups price target to C$36 from C$33

Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$40 from C$38

WestJet Airlines : BMO raises price target to C$35 from C$33

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0815 ADP National Employment for Aug: Expected +220,000; Prior +218,000

0830 International Trade mm for Jul: Expected -$42.2 bln; Prior -$41.5 bln

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +300,000; Prior +298,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average: Prior +299,750

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.510 mln; Prior +2.527 mln

0830 Labor Costs Revised for Q2: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +0.6 pct

0830 Productivity Revised for Q2: Expected +2.5 pct; Prior +2.5 pct

0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Aug: Prior +60.60

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Aug: Prior +58.5

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected +57.5; Prior +58.7

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity for Aug: Expected +61.2; Prior +62.4

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Prior +56.0

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior +64.9

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Aug: Prior +60.9

