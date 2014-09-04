Sept 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with September
futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.31 percent at 0715
ET.
Trade balance and exports and imports data are due at 0830
ET
Canada's main stock index notched a broad but shallow rise
on Wednesday, boosted by news of a ceasefire agreement between
Ukraine and Russia and a rebound in Chinese economic data.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.25 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.34 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.29 percent.
TOP STORIES
Manulife Financial Corp and Britain's Standard
Life have agreed a near-$4 billion deal for the Canadian
operations of the British insurer as part of a broader global
tie-up.
The Bank of Canada reiterated its explicitly neutral stance
and kept its overnight interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday,
while highlighting its concern about the overstretched household
sector, in remarks that helped boost the Canadian dollar.
Canada's WSP Global Inc said it would buy Balfour
Beatty Plc's U.S. professional services division,
Parsons Brinckerhoff, for an enterprise value of about $1.24
billion, to increase its footprint in the U.S. transportation
segment.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,270.40; +0.12 percent
US crude : $95.21; -0.35 percent
Brent crude : $102.74; -0.03 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,935; +0.45 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank Financial
ups price target to C$36 from C$33
Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$40 from C$38
WestJet Airlines : BMO raises price target to C$35
from C$33
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0815 ADP National Employment for Aug: Expected +220,000;
Prior +218,000
0830 International Trade mm for Jul: Expected -$42.2 bln;
Prior -$41.5 bln
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +300,000; Prior
+298,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average: Prior +299,750
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.510 mln; Prior
+2.527 mln
0830 Labor Costs Revised for Q2: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior
+0.6 pct
0830 Productivity Revised for Q2: Expected +2.5 pct; Prior
+2.5 pct
0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Aug: Prior +60.60
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Aug: Prior +58.5
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected +57.5;
Prior +58.7
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity for Aug:
Expected +61.2; Prior +62.4
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Prior
+56.0
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior
+64.9
1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Aug: Prior
+60.9
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)