Sept 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of the country's employment numbers and U.S. jobs data.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.22 percent at 0715 ET.

Canada's employment change and unemployment rate data are due at 0830 ET.

Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday, hurt by a decline in stocks of gold miners and energy companies as the price of gold fell and oil slipped on a surprise European Central Bank rate cut.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

TOP STORIES

Goldcorp Inc's gold production this year could end up near the bottom end of its forecast range if it is unable to restart output at one of its Mexican mines, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Bombardier Inc's troubled CSeries is on the brink of resuming test flights in coming days, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Canada is likely to choose between two major U.S. firms when it buys a new fleet of jet fighters, excluding two European competitors, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,263.30; -0.14 percent

US crude : $94.71; +0.28 percent

Brent crude : $102.08; +0.25 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,956.75; +0.39 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alliance Grain Traders : CIBC raises rating to "sector outperformer" from "sector performer"

Aurico Gold Inc : National Bank Financial starts with "outperform" rating

Bankers Petroleum Ltd : Wood & Co cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for Aug: Expected +225,000; Prior +209,000

0830 Private Payrolls for Aug: Expected +206,000; Prior +198,000

0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for Aug: Expected +19,000; Prior +28,000

0830 Government Payrolls for Aug: Prior +11,000

0830 Unemployment Rate for Aug: Expected +6.1 pct; Prior +6.2 pct

0830 Average Earnings mm for Aug: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0830 Average Workweek hrs for Aug: Expected +34.5 hrs; Prior +34.5 hrs

0830 Labor Force Participation for Aug: Prior +62.9 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Aug: Prior +12.2 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.8

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +2.3 pct

($1= C$1.10)