Sept 8 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.25 percent at 0715 ET.

Building permits data is due at 0830 ET

Canada's main stock index finished Friday's session little changed as modest, but broad, declines led by financial stocks, offset resource gains and investors kept to the sidelines.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Bombardier Inc resumed test flights for its much-delayed CSeries jet on Sunday, the first such flight after tests were halted in May following an on-ground engine failure. [ID: nL1N0R80T8]

Athabasca Oil Corp increased its capital budget for the year and said its chief executive of seven years would retire on Sept. 30.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,268.20; +0.21 percent

US crude : $92.67; -0.66 percent

Brent crude : $100.01; -0.8 percent

LME 3-month copper : $7030; +0.79 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian National Railway Co <CNR.TO: Goldman Sachs raises price target to C$76 from C$72

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Goldman Sachs ups price target to C$245 from C$222

Empire Co : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$78 from C$75

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Aug: Prior +120.3

1500 Consumer Credit for Jul: Expected +$17.35 bln; Prior +$17.26 bln

($1= C$1.10) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)