Sept 12 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.13 percent at 0715 ET.

No major Canadian economic data is due.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy producers and other resource stocks bounced back from a recent slide despite lingering weakness in the price of underlying commodities.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.

TOP STORIES

Burger King Worldwide Inc is lining up a $7.25 billion loan package to finance its $11.5 billion acquisition of Canadian quick service restaurant chain Tim Hortons, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Canadian small businesses will get C$550 million in rebates on their employment insurance premiums over the next two years in order to boost hiring, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,237.40; Flat

US crude : $93.12; +0.31 percent

Brent crude : $98.27; +0.19 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,840.50; +0.08 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama : CIBC raises target price to C$107 from C$100

Empire Co : CIBC raises target price to C$84 from C$82

Transat Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$9.25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import Prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.9 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Export Prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0830 Retail Sales mm for Aug: Expected +0.6 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos for Aug: Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Retail Control for Aug: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0955 U Mich Sentiment Prelim for Sep: Expected +83.3; Prior +82.5

0955 U Mich Conditions Prelim for Sep: Expected +100.0; Prior +99.8

0955 U Mich Expectations Prelim for Sep: Expected +73.0; Prior +71.3

0955 U Mich 1Yr Inf Prelim for Sep: Prior +3.2 pct

0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inf Prelim for Sep: Prior +2.9 pct

1000 Business Inventories mm for Jul: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.9

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +1.8 pct

($1= C$1.10)