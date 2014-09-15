Sept 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday despite weak Chinese data that pushed commodity prices lower.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.11 percent at 0730 ET.

No major Canadian economic data is due.

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a decline in the energy sector, prompted by a fall in oil prices, was offset by positive economic data from the United States.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 0730 ET on Monday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada's closely watched ratio of household debt to income rebounded to 163.6 percent in the second quarter from 163.1 percent in the first, following a pattern which typically sees a second-quarter rise, Statistics Canada indicated on Friday.

Canadian home prices rose in August and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated, a report showed on Friday, suggesting robust demand for housing is carrying through to the second half of the year.

A tax dispute that threatened to delay the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine being developed in Mongolia by Rio Tinto has been resolved, a government official said.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,233.5; +0.29 pct

US crude : $91.55; -0.78 pct

Brent crude : $96.81; -0.31 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,814; -0.35 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

TransCanada Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO raises target price to C$240 from C$220

DHX Media : RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Sep: Expected 16.00 Prior 14.69

0915 Industrial output mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +0.4 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Aug: Expected +79.3 pct Prior +79.2 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +1.0 pct

