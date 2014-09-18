BRIEF-Neiman Marcus on conf call- Will take us till end of FY2017 to work through issues in merchandising and distribution system
* On conf call- continue to see fewer international shoppers in our stores
Sept 18 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets, as voting began in Scotland's referendum on independence.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.35 percent at 0715 ET.
June data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities is due at 0830 ET
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as investors digested commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its outlook for interest rates following a two-day policy meeting.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The Canadian government will fine Canadian National Railway Co for failing to meet minimum weekly grain volumes, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
Cenovus Energy Inc, the independent oil producer, said on Wednesday it has begun producing oil from the sixth expansion stage of its Foster Creek oil sands project, adding 30,000 barrels per day of new capacity at the northern Alberta site.
Costco Wholesale Corp said it would stop accepting American Express Co cards in Canada from next year as it will not be renewing its credit card relationship, which expires on Dec. 31.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,216.20; -1.47 percent
US crude : $94.31; -0.12 percent
Brent crude : $98.83; -0.14 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,906.50; -0.35 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : RBC cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.50
Canadian Natural Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$54 from C$53
Imperial Oil Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$62 from C$58
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Housing Starts number mm for Aug: Expected +1.040 mln; Prior +1.093 mln
0830 House Starts mm, change for Aug: Prior +15.7 pct
0830 Building Permits, number for Aug: Expected +1.045 mln; Prior +1.057 mln
0830 Build Permits, change mm for Aug: Prior +8.6 pct
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +305,000; Prior +315,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average: Prior +304,000
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.470 mln; Prior +2.487 mln
1000 Payrolls Benchmark nsa: Prior +347,000
1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Sep: Expected +23; Prior +28
1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Sep: Prior +66.40
1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Sep: Prior +17.50
1000 Philly Fed Employment for Sep: Prior +9.10
1000 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Sep: Prior +24.90
1000 Philly Fed New Orders for Sep: Prior +14.70
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* On conf call- continue to see fewer international shoppers in our stores
LONDON/PARIS, March 14 An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park operator, Euro Disney, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
SANTIAGO, March 14 The union on strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile again rejected an invitation by the company to return to negotiations as worker demands were not adequately addressed, leaving the parties without an obvious path forward.