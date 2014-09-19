Sept 19 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of the
country's inflation data.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were
up 0.26 percent at 0715 ET.
CPI inflation and wholesale trade data are due at 0830 ET
.
Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Thursday
as a drop in shares of gold miners amid weakness in the price of
bullion was offset by a jump in TransCanada Corp.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.39 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.27 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.39 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp is emerging as a possible target,
with several U.S. activist hedge funds reviewing the nearly $38
billion pipeline operator as a break-up candidate, people close
to the matter said.
Bank of Montreal was sued on Thursday by a trustee
liquidating two Florida funds that claimed to have lost money in
a Ponzi scheme operated by Minnesota businessman Thomas Petters.
Air Canada said on Thursday it will start charging
some economy passengers for their first checked bag on flights
within Canada and to the Caribbean and Mexico, days after rival
WestJet Airlines Ltd introduced a similar fee.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,221.90; -0.33 pct
US crude : $92.85; -0.24 percent
Brent crude : $97.73; +0.03 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,838; -0.07 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$14.75
from C$14.25
Penn West Petroleum Ltd : RBC raises target price by
C$1 to C$11
Redknee Solutions Inc : RBC raises rating to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 Leading Index change mm for Aug: Expected +0.4 pct;
Prior +0.9 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.2
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +1.7 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.11)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)